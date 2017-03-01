Red Funnel has said it is pleased that part of its revised scheme for the development of its East Cowes ferry terminal has been approved by the Isle of Wight Council’s Planning Committee.

But CEO Kevin George says he is also disappointed the full scheme wasn’t given the go-ahead.

At a meeting at County Hall last night (Wednesday), the committee upheld its original decision of approving Red Funnel development plans for Trinity Wharf – but refused plans to develop the Redux building in East Cowes.

Mr George said:

“We are pleased that at least part of the interim scheme has been given the go-ahead following a lot of hard work to find a compromise solution. We will now work to implement the approved part of the scheme which will bring benefits in the short-to- medium term. “We are obviously also disappointed both parts of the scheme weren’t approved. “The company will also continue to push for the creation of Kingston Marine Park which has the potential to be a world class marine manufacturing centre with purpose built facilities to maintain and build vessels which meet the requirements of today’s market. “Kingston gives the opportunity to grow the marine sector significantly, providing far more skilled jobs than those supported by the outdated facilities at Venture Quays. “Red Funnel needs the Isle of Wight and the Isle of Wight needs Red Funnel. We are determined to find a solution.”

Red Funnel said it will continue to pursue its appeal of the original scheme with the Government’s Planning Inspectorate which was refused in April 2016.. The appeal will be heard at a Public Inquiry in July 2017.









