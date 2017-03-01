The Chairman of Island Speedway Limited says he is ‘heartbroken’ after vandals broke into Smallbrook Stadium.

The venue was targeted over the weekend, with break-ins and attempted break-ins reported between Friday and yesterday (Tuesday).

A number of items have been reported stolen.

Police have confirmed two arrests have been made in connections with the alleged incidents.

Barry Bishop – who is also the Commercial Director of the Wightlink Warriors – said:

“It is probably not very well known that, with the exception of one person, no one is paid to work at Smallbrook Stadium. So when we suffer a break-in it is not only an attack on the stadium but every hour of voluntary work put in to make Smallbrook one of the most attractive and well used sites on the Island. “I can honestly say that on when I heard we had suffered break-ins where administration equipment and keys used to run Wightlink Warrior speedway meetings and My First Skid were stolen plus further break-ins to the Cricket lockups on Saturday, I was totally heartbroken. “I just could not fathom our why anyone would want to destroy the great work that has been done to restore the stadium and raise its profile not just across the Island but the country too, in such a way. “These break-ins have brought the volunteers at Smallbrook even closer together and stronger in their resolve to ensure that Smallbrook can be the best it can be and be something the Isle of Wight is proud of and utilises to the maximum. “I would like to thank everyone that has shown support and offered support to fix the damage, the staff at Smallbrook, the Police and we will repair the damage done to be the best we can be as soon as possible. “I have organised and ‘share and repair’ event tomorrow (Thursday) from 4pm-9pm where we hope that people will share their time and we will repair the damage to Smallbrook Stadium. “We can repair the window and door damage, paint over the marks, tidy the mess and add additional security cameras and lighting. Everyone is welcome, please bring tools and warm clothing and let’s show that break-ins to this fantastic community stadium cannot be tolerated.”

A police spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Police are investigating a number of burglary incidents at the Smallbrook Stadium site in Ryde. “The incidents took place between 3pm on Friday, 24 February, and 9am on Tuesday, 28 February. “Keys, radios, and confectionery items were reported stolen. “A 17-year-old girl from Newport, and a 17-year-old boy from Binstead, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary offences and remain in custody at this time.”







