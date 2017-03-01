Police in the Netherlands have helped a 99-year-old woman’s dream come true… by letting her spend time in a jail cell.

Annie had told an officer that one of her final wishes was experiencing prison from an inmate’s perspective.

Despite lacking the criminal requirements to get locked up, police in Nijmegen were happy to help – and the pensioner was seen beaming as she was put in a cell.

To add a little authenticity to proceedings, Annie was also handcuffed for her brief time in the clink.

On Facebook, the force described it as "a day to remember".

Locals have praised the police for helping Annie tick the item off her rather unusual bucket list.

Hopefully, any other wild life ambitions will keep her on the right side of the law.

(c) Sky News 2017: Woman, 99, has dream of being arrested come true







