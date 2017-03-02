The venue – the home of the Wightlink Warriors speedway team and other clubs – was broken into in the last few days, with damaged caused.

Island Speedway Chairman, Barry Bishop, said:

“I would like to thank everyone that has shown support and offered support to fix the damage, the staff at Smallbrook, the Police and we will repair the damage done to be the best we can be as soon as possible.

“I have organised and ‘share and repair’ event from 4pm-9pm today where we hope that people will share their time and we will repair the damage to Smallbrook Stadium.

“We can repair the window and door damage, paint over the marks, tidy the mess and add additional security cameras and lighting. Everyone is welcome, please bring tools and warm clothing and let’s show that break-ins to this fantastic community stadium cannot be tolerated.”