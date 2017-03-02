The City watchdog is to draw a line under the Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal with a deadline for complaints set for August 2019.

It will bring to a close a scandal that has cost some of Britain’s biggest lenders many billions of pounds in compensation pay-outs, with the bill still rising – though at a slower pace than before.

The final deadline for complaints of 29 August 2019 was set by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

However it added that some consumers, including some who have previously been told by a firm that they may have been mis-sold, may run out of time sooner.

The FCA said it would launch a two-year awareness campaign from this August to encourage consumers whether to act before the deadline.

Chief executive Andrew Bailey said: Putting in place a deadline and campaign will mean people who were potentially mis-sold PPI will be prompted to take action rather than put it off.

We believe that two years is a reasonable time for consumers to decide whether they wish to make a complaint.

We have carefully considered the feedback we received and we still believe that introducing a deadline for PPI complaints and a communications campaign warning of the deadline will benefit consumers.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: City watchdog sets PPI complaints deadline for August 2019







