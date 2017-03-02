British families will be £5,000-a-year poorer by 2022 than they would have been if the 2008 crash had not happened, a think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has calculated that the effects of the downturn have wiped 18% from average median household income.

The economic analysts say there has been historically weak growth over the last nine years and a tepid recovery.

When compared to what would have happened if pre-crash trends had continued, Britons are significantly worse off.

The sustained slowdown in income growth in the 14 years after 2007/08 is expected to be unprecedented in at least the last 60 years, said the IFS.

The body based its projections on forecasts made by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government’s independent advisory group.

The OBR expects household incomes not to grow at all for the next two years and to rise by just 4% over the next five years, said the IFS.

Low-income families with children have fared worst of all, the group’s report said.

It added that benefit cuts planned by the Government will mean the poorest 15% of the population will have even lower incomes in five years’ time than they do now, reversing a trend towards reduced inequality.

But the think tank warned: Of course, things could… turn out worse.

Only pensioners will continue to enjoy faster-rising living standards with average incomes due to be 24% higher in 2021/22 than they were 2007/08.

Anti-poverty groups have expressed concern at the findings.

Campbell Robb, chief executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: These troubling forecasts show millions of families across the country are teetering on a precipice, with 400,000 pensioners and over one million more children likely to fall into poverty and suffer the very real and awful consequences that brings if things do not change.

One of the biggest drivers of the rise in child poverty is policy choices. An excellent start would be to ensure families can keep more of their earnings under the Universal Credit.

In December, a Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) study found that 7.4 million people, including 2.6 million children, were living in poverty despite being in working households.

Labour Treasury spokesman Peter Dowd said: Today’s damning indictment on the outlook for living standards is yet more evidence of the Tory Government’s economic failure.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Baroness Kramer said: With the upcoming Budget, the Government have a chance to change course.

For all the talk about the ‘just about managing’ we have seen no real help for them. It is time for the Government to act.

A Treasury spokesman said: We are taking action to support families with the costs of living by cutting taxes for millions of working people, doubling free childcare for nearly 400,000 working parents and introducing the National Living Wage – a significant pay rise for the lowest earners.

More people are now in work than ever before with living standards also forecast to rise over this Parliament.

