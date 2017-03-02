The Isle of Wight Festival has revealed the which days some of the top acts will be playing this year.

We already knew Arcade Fire would headlines Friday night, David Guetta and Run DMC Saturday night and Rod Stewart on Sunday night.

Now organisers have said the Kaiser Chiefs, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and The Pretenders will perform on Friday.

On Saturday, The Kooks, Zara Larsson and Texas will all play, while on Sunday we will see George Ezra, Clean Bandit and Bastille.

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place between 8-11 June at Seaclose Park, Newport.

Tickets can be bought here.







