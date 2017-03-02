Government Minister To Visit Isle Of Wight

The Secretary of State for the Department of Communities and Local Government will visit the Island later this month (23 March).

The Rt. Hon. Sajid Javid MP will be a keynote speaker for an afternoon conference of local Conservative members and supporters.

Council Leader Cllr Dave Stewart is welcoming the news, saying it will allow:

“Constructive discussions…on how we can make a case for additional support to move the Island forward.”

Cllr Stewart says he is planning to work with Island MP Andrew Turner to “get the ear of Government and then proactively put forward our case.”







