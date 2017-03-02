Isle Of Wight Author Wins Blue Peter Book Prize For Podkin One Ear

An Isle of Wight primary school teacher has scooped the award for the BBC’s Blue Peter Best Story of 2017, topping off World Book Day in style.

Author Kieran Larwood is the creative genius behind Podkin One Ear. The book is illustrated by David Wyatt and published by Faber and Faber.

Keiran appeared live on the show today (Thursday) and heard he would be awarded the trophy through a specially written rap.

Podkin One Ear is a story about a rabbit with…well…one ear. But Podkin is not an ordinary rabbit and he is called on to protect his family.

It is the first in an adventure series about Podkin, who flees his warren with his siblings after the brutal murder of their father, the warrior chieftain. Running for their lives, the three rabbits embark on a terrifying journey to escape the Gorm and save their mother.

More than 400 children from 12 schools were among the judges.

Kieran tweeted following the show that he also managed to win a Blue Peter badge for his efforts.

He said:

“I am hugely excited to have won the Blue Peter Book Award. It is such an honour, especially as I grew up watching Blue Peter, and the fact that it was voted for by children makes it all the more amazing.”







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments