Isle Of Wight Secondary School Places: Fewer First Choices For September Starters

The Isle of Wight Council says 22 Isle of Wight families did not get a secondary school of their choice when places for the new school year were unveiled this week.

1,216 year 6 pupils on the Island will start secondary school in September.

There has been a 5% fall in those getting their first choice, compared to 2016, and 2% of families did not get any of their chosen schools.

Of those who applied before the October 31 deadline, 1,092 of Isle of Wight parents were allocated their first preference (89.8%, compared to 94.8% in 2016).

There was a 43% rise families picking the Island Free School as their preferred choice. 200 families placed it first on the list, but only 125 places were available.

There was a rise in the number of families allocated their second choice.

There were 22 families who were unsuccessful in any preferences, in some cases because they only named one school. The Isle of Wight Council says all children have been allocated a place for September 2017.

Were you successful? The overall allocation looked like this:









