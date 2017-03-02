Domestic abuse victims in the Isle of Wight and Hampshire are being let down by the police – according to a new report.

A study by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary says victims of domestic abuse have been put at risk by an ‘inexplicable and unacceptable’ police approach.

Hampshire Constabulary has the lowest arrest rate for cases of domestic abuse in England and Wales (27 per cent) and the highest number of victims not supporting investigations across all types of crime.

The effectiveness report, published today, rated the force as ‘requires improvement’.

However, the report praised the work the force is doing in terms of neighbourhood policing, partnership, taking on organised criminals, and a good response to tackling anti-social behaviour.

Sara Glen, Deputy Chief Constable of Hampshire Constabulary, said:

“We are taking this very seriously. Looking after vulnerable people is a major focus for us all, and whilst we are getting it right in our neighbourhoods, on child sexual exploitation, mental health, and tackling modern slavery, we are all disappointed that our efforts in some areas of domestic abuse have been found to require improvement. This only makes us more determined. “I am pleased that the report reflects the positive work Hampshire Constabulary is doing in terms of neighbourhood policing, partnership, taking on organised criminals, and a good response to tackling anti-social behaviour. Our officers and staff are listening to the views of victims and that ‘without exception’ have good knowledge of vulnerability including child sexual exploitation, modern slavery and domestic abuse. “Two recent HMIC inspections graded the force as good for legitimacy and efficiency, and, as this latest report makes clear, we have already taken considerable steps to address the areas identified as requiring improvement. This includes improving our arrest rate for domestic abuse incidents from 27% to 40%, and stopping telephone based assessments. “I would also remind people that a recent joint report on all Hampshire agencies on domestic abuse, published in February 2017, highlighted a ‘strong’ standard of work on domestic abuse and recognised the importance of getting the right balance between arresting people, but also focusing on partnership work and innovative approaches that break the cycle of offending. “Victim confidence is crucial. I would like to reassure people that our victim satisfaction rate for domestic abuse is 86 per cent and we have spent considerable time looking at the period in question to understand whether anyone was put at unnecessary risk. After reviewing cases, and speaking with victims, we do not believe that this is the case but if anyone does have any concerns, please get in touch. “Hampshire is the second lowest cost police force nationally and as such we have to innovate to remain effective. Learning lessons as we do this is a key part of that and inspections help us to do that.”







