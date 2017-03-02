This Saturday (4 March) will see the local rivals Sandown and Shanklin (The Hurricanes) and the Isle of Wight RFC lock horns in Snows group Hampshire 1 side.

Following the disappointment of their first defeat at home this season, and their first defeat since last year, Sandown & Shanklin like all sides across the nation, had a bye round last weekend.

Last time out between the Isle of Wight and Sandown & Shanklin both sides entertained a large crowd at The Fairway under floodlights. As to be expected in such a closely contested affair, there was little quarter given, and it will likely be the same anticipated again this Saturday.

The fixture back in November saw Sandown pick up the victory and the try bonus point, however a valiant and spirited Wootton side were a threat as well and despite the result sown up in the last ten minutes. The away side did their best to make the hosts sweat.

Kick off is 2.30pm at Footways, Wootton.







