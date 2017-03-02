Polls have opened in the snap election triggered by the collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland six weeks ago.

Some 228 candidates are contesting 90 seats in the Assembly at Stormont, five in each of the region’s 18 constituencies.

The number of candidates is down since the last election in 2016, but so is the number of seats available.

Plans to cut costs by reducing the number of seats from 108 in the 2021 election have been implemented early.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire MP called the snap poll when Martin McGuinness resigned as Deputy First Minister, ending power-sharing.

Relations between the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein had broken down over the handling of a botched renewable energy scheme.

With 38 candidates, six fewer than the last election 10 months ago, the DUP is defending a 29.2% vote share.

Its former coalition partner, Sinn Fein, is defending a 24% vote share with 34 candidates, five fewer than last time.

The Ulster Unionists are fielding 24 candidates, the Social Democratic and Liberal Party (SDLP) 21 and Alliance has 21 hopefuls.

The Greens (18), Traditional Unionist Voice (14), Conservatives (13), People Before Profit (7), Workers Party (5), Labour Alternative (4), the Progressive Unionist Party (3), Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance (3), UKIP (1) and 22 independents are also contesting the election.

Parties have three weeks to agree to new power-sharing administration or face the prospect of a return to direct rule.

Northern Ireland uses the Single Transferable Vote – a form of proportional representation – to elect its Members of the Legislative Assembly.

Unlike the first past the post system, it ensures the number of seats each party wins reflects its vote share.

People vote for as many, or as few, candidates as they like on the ballot paper, in order of preference.

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm and a form of identification authorised by the Electoral Office is required.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments