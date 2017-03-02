HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) examined the effectiveness of police forces in England and Wales.

The watchdog evaluated forces in four areas:

:: How effective is the force at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour?

:: How effective is the force at investigating crime and managing offenders?

:: How effective is the force at protecting vulnerable people and supporting victims?

:: How effective is the force at tackling serious and organised crime?

HMIC graded forces for their overall effectiveness as follows:

:: Outstanding

Durham

:: Good

Avon & Somerset, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, City of London, Cleveland, Cumbria, Derbyshire, Dorset, Essex, Greater Manchester, Gwent, Kent, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, Norfolk, North Wales, North Yorkshire, Northumbria, South Wales, Suffolk, Surrey, Thames Valley, Warwickshire, West Mercia, West Midlands, West Yorkshire and Wiltshire

:: Requires improvement

Devon and Cornwall, Dyfed-Powys, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Humberside, Leicestershire, Met Police, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Staffordshire and Sussex

:: Inadequate

Bedfordshire

(c) Sky News 2017: Police effectiveness: What rating does your force get in HMIC report?







Comments

