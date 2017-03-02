Work is underway to re-open Shanklin Cliff Lift in time for the summer months.

The Isle of Wight Council has secured investment funding of almost £1 million (£931,623) to repair and re-open the lift.

Councillor Richard Priest confirmed work is underway to repair the lift and the bridge walkway which connects the Esplanade and the cliff top. It’s been closed for several months.

Cllr Priest said:

“We are hoping the lift will be re-open for the summer season. It says to everyone that The Bay area is open for business. “The bridge [between the cliff and lift] needs to repaired. It’s something that needs investment, which we now have, but needs to be done safely and in stages because of the cliff. “The support of Councillors Jon Gilbey and Wayne Whittle has been vital in securing this funding. “We have a meeting on 23 March with all stakeholders to update everyone about what’s going on and the timetable we are working to.”







