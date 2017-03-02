Want To Be A Superstar? X Factor Is To Hold Open Auditions

Do you fancy your chances of becoming the next big superstar? Producers from X Factor will be on the Isle of Wight next week.

Open auditions for the ITV show will be held on 9 March at the Quay Arts Centre in Newport for its next series.

Contestants must be over the age of 16 to take part. The production company has said under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a valid ID.

Presenter of the show, Dermot O’Leary said:

“2016 was a fantastic year for The X Factor and now we’re about to kick start the auditions for 2017! We found some incredible talent and some amazing voices last year and now it could be your turn. Just one audition could change your life so if you think you’ve got what it takes then why don’t you apply?”

Doors will be open between 10am and 4.30pm.









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments