The Isle of Wight Council says it is working with the fire service and HM Coastguard to locate them and remove them safely.

The council said:

“The council has been made aware of a number of 5 litre containers that have washed up along some Island beaches, due to the high winds and is on location to collect and dispose of them safely.

“Some of the containers have been identified as holding liquid that could be hazardous so the public are being advised to avoid ALL contact and to report the location of the containers to the council on (01983) 821000 ext 8720 or, if out of hours, Wightcare on (01983) 821105.”