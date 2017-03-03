Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster says it appears to have been a "very good day" for main rivals Sinn Fein in the snap Assembly election.

With first round results declared in all 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland, the DUP topped the poll in terms of share of the vote but it led Sinn Fein by just 1,168 votes.

Turnout hit its highest level in almost two decades and this appears to have benefited Republicans Sinn Fein.

As counting continues in later rounds, the DUP may end up still being the largest party but with only one or two seats more than Sinn Fein, which has made big gains.

The DUP was on 28.1% (down 1.1%), with Sinn Fein on 27.9% (up 3.9%), the Ulster Unionists on 12.9% (up 0.3%), SDLP on 11.9% (down 0.1%), the Alliance party on 9.1% (up 2.1%) and others on 10.2% (down 5.1%).

Former Northern Ireland first minister Mrs Foster told Sky News: It looks like it has been a very good day for Sinn Fein.

She suffered a setback in Fermanagh and South Tyrone where she topped the poll but failed to reach the quota of votes in the first round. She secured her seat in the second round.

Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland and ex-health minister Michelle O’Neill (Mid Ulster) and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (east Belfast) were among the candidates also elected.

Almost two-thirds of the electorate – 64.78% – voted in the poll triggered by the collapse of devolved government six weeks ago following controversy over a botched green energy scheme.

That is 10% higher than last year, with a total of 812,783 votes cast on Thursday.

The last time the turnout was as high was in the first Assembly election after devolution began, in June 1998, when 69.88% of the electorate cast their ballots.

The increased turnout may be largely down to more Republican voters casting their ballots along with supporters of more moderate parties.

Sky’s Ireland Correspondent David Blevins said they were the people most angry about the Democratic Unionist Party’s handling of that botched renewable energy scheme and who’ve been most angry about Brexit.

Some 228 candidates are contesting 90 seats in the Assembly at Stormont, five in each of 18 constituencies.

Plans to cut costs by reducing the number of seats from 108 in the 2021 election have been implemented early.

Blevins said: The Sinn Fein electorate coming out is significant because it means the party could hold on to all 28 of their seats.

He added: The DUP says they will be doing well to hold onto 30 of their 38 seats.

There could be just two seats between the two largest parties in Northern Ireland.

That’s not going to make it easy for them to make some sort of compromise and see the restoration of devolved government.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire MP called the snap poll when Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister, ending power-sharing.

Relations between the Democratic Unionists and Sinn Fein had broken down over the handling of the renewable energy scheme.

Parties have three weeks to agree to a new power-sharing administration or face the prospect of a return to direct rule.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote – a form of proportional representation – to elect its members of the Legislative Assembly.

Unlike the first past the post system, it ensures the number of seats each party wins reflects its vote share.

