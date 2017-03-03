WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: Financial Times

Snapchat owner Snap rose more than 40% after it debuted on Wall Street.

:: Daily Express

Families could be forced to hand over thousands of pounds that would have been left as inheritance to plug the gap in elderly social care.

:: Metro

A rapist released early from a prison sentence carried out a fresh attack hours before he was due to marry.

:: Daily Star

Danny Dyer’s character is due to be jailed in an EastEnders plotline.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Artificial life has moved a step closer after an embryo was made from only stem cells.

:: The i

Schools are to ask parents for up to £600 to cover the cost of textbooks.

:: Daily Mirror

A report says four out of five hospitals are now unsafe.

:: The Guardian

MI6 is to use the old fashioned way to recruit spies in order to bring more black and Asian officers into the ranks.

:: Daily Mail

Britain is in the middle of a fly-tipping epidemic.

:: The Sun

The BBC has created a rival cooking TV show to go up against the Great British Bake Off.

:: The Times

British taxpayers will help fund a private army to protect MEPs in Brussels.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Friday night’s reviewers will be the director of the Institute of Ideas Claire Fox and Guardian columnist and former Canon Chancellor of St Paul’s Cathedral Rev Canon Dr Giles Fraser.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments