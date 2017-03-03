The Isle of Wight Festival is launching it’s initiative to support local good causes today – and giving away 20 pairs of tickets.

It’s the third year that organisers of the iconic festival have supported charities on the Island in this way.

If you are part of a local charity, you have until the 31st March to get your application in to the Isle of Wight Festival website, explaining what you would do with the tickets to benefit the charity.

Previous winners have included Earl Mountbatten Hospice, St Catherines School, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and the Pink On Wight Breast Cancer charities.

Isle of Wight Festival supremo, John Giddings, said:

“We try to give as much as possible back to the island and bring the community closer to the Festival each year. We hope this will continue the great success we’ve had working with charities and good causes and I look forward to hearing about their fundraisers endeavours.”

Last year’s initiative also helped The Martin Poynter Trust raise money for stroke victims, Wolverton Folk and Blues Fair raise money for Leukaemia Research and Challenge and Adventure for their work with young people.

One lucky beneficiary last year was Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Island Commissioner, Lesley Clifford, said:

“There were great benefits in receiving the Isle of Wight Festival tickets. After our raffle, which raised over £1,000, it enabled lots of girls to travel to the mainland and go to camps. We can now also buy some camping equipment and the money also covered some of the costs for ‘safeguarding training’ for our leaders so that all the members know they are meeting in a safe place.”

This year’s Isle of Wight Festival will see David Guetta, Run DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart headline the main stage between the 8th and 11th June.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments