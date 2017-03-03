Rotary Clubs on the Isle of Wight are hoping to raise awareness of polio in a bid to help eradicate the disease.

Ryde Rotary has planted 5,000 crocuses on land on Western Gardens on Ryde Esplanade (towards the bottom of Union Street) and is running a photography competition.

The crocus is the symbol for ending polio in the world.

Purple crocus have been planted at several locations across the Island and will be in bloom throughout March.

Ryde Rotarian Doug Stephen is explains what happens to every pound that is donated to the cause:

“Bill and Melinda Gates are patrons and they treble every pound that is donated. Every pound that is donated goes towards the End Polio Now Campaign. “Around 30 years ago, there were approximately 350,000 cases of Polio being reported every year. “This campaign started 30 years – and in 2016 there were just 37 reported cases of Polio in the world. “The reason we have the crocus here, is that Rotary has adopted it as our symbol to raise awareness and end the disease.”

To enter the competition, simply take the most creative photograph of the crocus plantings you can and email them to [email protected]

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday 24 March.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments