Two accountants responsible for the Oscars best picture blunder have had bodyguards hired to protect them, according to reports.

A spokeswoman for auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said the company was providing security for Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, Associated Press reported.

Mr Cullinan and Ms Ruiz were banned from attending future Oscars ceremonies by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday after they mixed up the envelopes announcing the best picture winner at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The spokeswoman said that security had to be called in for the two partners after their home addresses and photos of their family were published in the media.

The error led to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway telling millions of viewers that La La Land had won best picture, rather than the actual winner Moonlight.

Producers of the musical had begun giving their acceptance speeches before officials were able to correct the mistake and invite the cast and crew of Moonlight to collect their award.

It is thought to be biggest error ever in the 89 year history of the Oscars.

PwC took responsibility for the gaffe, saying that Mr Cullinan and Ms Ruiz made a series of mistakes and failed to follow established backstage protocols.

Mr Cullinan had tweeted a photo of La La Land star Emma Stone – who won the best actress award – backstage, minutes before handing the presenters the wrong envelope.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said the distraction caused the error and said the Academy’s relationship with PwC was under review.

It has also apologised to Australian movie producer Jan Chapman whom it incorrectly showed during an Oscars In Memoriam reel.

