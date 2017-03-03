Hampshire Constabulary has said that searches for missing Robert Gibson have now ended on the Isle of Wight.

Searches took place in Luccombe, on the outskirts of Shanklin, in January and this week.

Despite three days on each occasion searching dense woodland with specialist police dog units and Wight SAR, no ‘significant evidence’ was found.

It was an area Robert – known as Robbie – used to walk along when visiting the Island with his family from south London.

Detective Inspector John Stirling said:

“Robert Gibson is still being treated as a missing person. “We have searched areas around the Luccombe coastal path in Shanklin, based on information provided to us, but at this time no further searches on the Isle of Wight are planned. “The investigation remains open should any further lines of enquiry present themselves, and we continue to appeal for any information regarding Robert’s whereabouts. “Anyone with information, or who knows where he is, is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Stirling on 101, quoting 44160231297, or contact the charity Missing People on 116000.”







