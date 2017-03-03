Cumbria Police did not investigate the death of toddler Poppi Worthington for nine months after a pathologist’s suspicions were discounted, a report by the police watchdog has revealed.

A family court judge previously ruled the 13-month-old’s father, Paul Worthington, probably sexually assaulted Poppi before her sudden death in Barrow-in-Furness in December 2012.

Mr Worthington denies any wrongdoing and the Crown Prosecution Service has said there is insufficient evidence to charge him.

The 2014 civil report found senior detectives investigating Poppi’s death were unstructured and disorganised and that a pathologist was thought to have jumped to conclusions after they suggested an unlawful act may have taken place.

Those findings were passed to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which has finally published it conclusions today – two years after reaching them.

The IPCC said police did not adequately investigate whether Poppi had been abused, despite concerns raised by a hospital doctor, a post-mortem examination and during a conversation between Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour and then-lead officer Detective Inspector Amanda Sadler.

Tim Kimber, lead investigator for the IPCC, said the post-mortem was pivotal to the inquiry as Ms Sadler considered the opinion of Dr Armour and a second doctor’s suggestion that Poppi’s injuries could be consistent with constipation.

The investigation was then passed to Detective Superintendent Mike Forrester, who appeared to disregard Dr Armour’s opinion, the report said.

It adds: The IPCC investigator considers that there is substantial evidence upon which it could be concluded that these two lines of inquiry were not pursued equally and appropriately and that there was more focus on establishing a natural cause of death.

Overall the IPCC investigator considers that there is substantial evidence available to support the contention that the reason this case has still not reached a resolution more than two years on from the death of Poppi is because of the unstructured and disorganised approach taken by D/Supt Forrester and DI Sadler when investigating her death, coupled with the argument that prior to the pathologist report being received they did not conduct a criminal investigation despite there being significant suspicious circumstances from the outset.

The IPCC concluded there was enough evidence to justify an arrest either on the day of Poppi’s death, or shortly after the post-mortem.

Mr Kimber said there were concerns Poppi’s father was the last person in her care before her death.

He said: Not only were there suspicious circumstances, there was also a suspect on day one.

Despite the level of suspicion, and there being a suspect, a crime was not recorded until 28 August 2013, which is the day the parents were arrested.

He added that protecting Poppi’s siblings would have given grounds for an arrest.

The report found evidence that the family home was not adequately preserved and searched on the morning of Poppi’s death, resulting in a nappy the toddler had been wearing being lost as potential evidence.

Lawyer Fiona McGhie, speaking on behalf of Poppi’s mother, said her client was deeply and profoundly disappointed and distressed.

Tracy Worthington, Poppi’s aunt, told Sky News: Keystone cops. All three of the main ones were just passing the buck, in all the statements that they made, not one of them took any responsibility for it.

It’s a disgrace. All Paul’s ever wanted to know is how his daughter died and he still hasn’t had any answers for that.

He’s not hiding, he wants to know how his daughter died.

Mr Kimber concluded that both Mr Forrest and Ms Sadler had cases to answer for gross misconduct.

Mr Forrester has retired, so no further action can be taken.

Ms Sadler was subjected to a disciplinary hearing last year and was demoted after gross incompetency was proven. She has since retired from the force.

Carl Gumsley, IPCC commissioner, said: It is clear from the evidence presented that Cumbria Constabulary’s original inquiry into Poppi’s death was not fit for purpose with many inquiries not being actioned for several months.

I have been assured that the force has since attempted to address these failings. It is absolutely crucial that the force continues to improve to ensure this never happens again.

The IPCC investigation was completed in March 2015, but the findings could not be published to avoid prejudicing criminal, disciplinary and inquest processes.

No criminal charges have been brought following Poppi’s death and a fresh inquest will take place in Kendal in May.

(c) Sky News 2017: Poppi Worthington: Toddler’s death not investigated for nine months







