Ryde Watch Schemes: New Home Needed For Kit

Can you provide a new home for equipment used to run the Shopwatch and Pubwatch schemes in Ryde?

The Isle of Wight Council says it is trying to relocate an aerial and other equipment, used by the Ryde crime fighting initiatives, because the power has been switched off to the former Ryde Theatre and Ryde Town Council building where they are sited.

Utility firm Southern Electric told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We disconnected the building due to non-payment. If whoever is responsible for the antenna would like to get in touch with SSE about reinstating the supply to the antenna we will be able to put this on our priority list to reconnect.”

Disagreements about what to do next mean the Lind Street-based kit is not working in the meantime

Hampshire Constabulary is urging residents to call 101 or 999 to report crime while the schemes are out of action.

Meanwhile a number of pubs told Isle of Wight Radio today (Friday) that they no longer rely on Pubwatch and Shopwatch.

Ryde Town Council has told Isle of Wight Radio that it does not control the equipment but is working with those affected.

In a statement the Isle of Wight Council said it does not run the services but is trying to find a solution:

“The Isle of Wight Council is working together with…colleagues…to investigate what options are available to ensure that these initiatives can be reinstated as soon as possible. “The council has investigated other potential and appropriate locations for the aerial and equipment, but without any success to date, and encourages others to help in finding a solution.”







