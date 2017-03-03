Theresa May will use a visit to Scotland to tell Nicola Sturgeon to stop playing politics with Brexit and also condemn the Scottish National Party’s record in government on education.

In a speech at the Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow, the Prime Minister will say politics is not a game and accuse the SNP of neglecting schools because of its obsession with independence.

But the First Minister has already hit back, claiming her attempts to reach a Brexit compromise have been met by a brick wall of Tory intransigence.

The latest clash between Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon comes as the First Minister is expected to announce plans for a second independence referendum when the Prime Minister triggers Article 50 for the UK to leave the EU later this month.

Mrs May claims it is very clear that people in Scotland do not want another vote on independence, but has so far not said whether she will grant permission for it if the Scottish Parliament calls for another referendum.

In her speech, she will say: My first visit as Prime Minister was here to Scotland. I wanted to make clear that strengthening and sustaining the bonds that unite us is a personal priority for me.

I am confident about the future of our United Kingdom and optimistic about what we can achieve together as a country.

But in an attack on public services, she will say Scotland’s schools are outperformed in every category by those in England, Northern Ireland, Estonia and Poland.

As Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I am just as concerned that young people in Dundee get a good start in life and receive the education they need to reach their full potential as I am about young people in Doncaster and Dartford, she will say.

People in Scotland deserve a First Minister who is focused on their priorities – raising standards in education, taking care of the health service, reforming criminal justice, helping the economy prosper, improving people’s lives.

The SNP’s neglect and mismanagement of Scottish education has been a scandal, she will add.

In an interview ahead of her speech, Mrs May said: To me, politics isn’t a game. Politics is about people’s lives, it’s about delivering on the issues that really matter to them on a day-to-day basis.

I can’t help but feel that the SNP has a tunnel vision about independence. Actually I think what people want is for the SNP government to get on with dealing with the issues they want to see addressed on a day-to-day basis.

Issues like the state of the economy, reforming schools – education used to be such a great flagship for Scotland, but sadly in recent years we have seen that deteriorating.

Ahead of the PM’s speech, Ms Sturgeon said: The Scottish Government’s approach since the EU referendum has been to offer compromise and to seek consensus at every turn. In return the UK Government’s has so far been one of obstinacy and intransigence.

Where we have spoken the language of consensus and co-operation, theirs has been the language of Westminster diktat.

Where we have been prepared to offer a solution short of our ideal outcome, they have refused to seriously engage.

And where we have offered compromise, we have been met by a brick wall of Tory intransigence.

The Prime Minister spoke last July of not triggering Article 50 until there was ‘a UK approach and objectives’ – but has subsequently proceeded towards the triggering by signalling a hard Brexit outside the single market without any agreement or significant consultation with Scotland or the other devolved governments.

Her government has no mandate in Scotland, and no democratic basis to take us out of Europe and the single market against our will.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, has published the amendment to the Government’s Article 50 Bill that peers will debate in the House of Lords next Tuesday, when Michael Heseltine has vowed to lead a Tory rebellion.

It reads: Insert the following new clause – Parliamentary approval for the outcome of negotiations with the European Union:

:: The Prime Minister may not conclude an agreement with the European Union under Article 50 (2) of the Treaty on European Union on the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU without the approval of both Houses of Parliament.

:: Such approval shall be required before the European Parliament debates and votes on that agreement.

:: The prior approval of both Houses of Parliament shall also be required in relation to an agreement on the future relationship of the UK with the EU.

:: The prior approval of both Houses of Parliament shall also be required in relation to any decision by the Prime Minister that the UK shall leave the EU without an agreement as to the applicable terms.

The new clause is expected to be backed by the Lords, after another amendment on protecting EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit was passed with a majority of 102 this week.

The stage is now set for Parliamentary ping pong between the Commons and the Lords, but the Government insists it will still meet its deadline of triggering Article 50 by the end of March.

