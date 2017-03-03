The chairman of the Isle of Wight speedway team is praising volunteers who helped to repair damage caused by vandals at Smallbrook Stadium yesterday (Thursday).

It follows a series of recent break-ins at the stadium and at the cricket club, located on the grounds.

Following the news of the damage, Barry Bishop immediately appealed for helpers to come along to a “Share and repair” event, between 4pm and 6pm, to fix it all.

However, when he turned up at 4pm, volunteers had already been to the stadium and made repairs.

Barry Bishop said:

“I just came up with the idea of doing a share and repair event, where people share their time with us to repair the damage caused by the break-ins. The uptake has been so dramatic it’s virtually already been fixed. “I had a chap from the Red Cross knock on my door to say that he’d heard about it, wanted to get involved, and asked ‘where do I start’. The CEO of Wightlink came over, who was already on the Island, and donned a brush and did a little bit for us as well. We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with the support from our sponsors, our friends and the community in general. “I would like to say thank you so much. It’s re-strengthened my relationship with the Isle of Wight. I was absolutely heartbroken. Being someone who doesn’t live on the Island, I’m trying to create the best environment I can for people of the Isle of Wight. I’m very proud and very pleased that people were as equally as distraught as I was about the damage and I can’t thank them enough.”







