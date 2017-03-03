Dozens of people were forced to leave their homes after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb on a London building site.

Army bomb disposal experts arrived at the site in the city’s northwest shortly after the device was discovered at about 11.30am on Thursday.

A 200m cordon was set up and schools, businesses and homes evacuated.

Among those who had to leave were pupils and staff at Marylebone Boys’ School, who had only been at their Christchurch Avenue site since Monday.

Headteacher Richard Ardron told The Brent & Kilburn Times: The first we knew about it was when the builders next door said they had found something suspicious and had called the police and were awaiting what they said.

Next thing, we had the police coming who said it looks really suspicious and we need to evacuate the building.

On Friday morning, the cordon is expected to be extended by 100m to around 300m, meaning more residents will join the 50 already sheltering at a rest centre at St Martin’s Church in Kensal Green.

British Red Cross volunteers are helping those affected.

Work on the site at The Avenue, Brondesbury Park, is expected to continue until at least Friday afternoon.

Roads in the area are closed and motorists have been advised to stay away.

Superintendent Nigel Quantrell said: I would like to thank the community for their continued support as we and our partners deal with this incident.

I can assure you that we are working very hard to resolve the situation.

The public’s understanding and cooperation is deeply appreciated.

