Isle Of Wight Children Mental Health Service Hosts Fundraising Night

Do you fancy a night of entertainment while raising money for a much-needed service on the Isle of Wight?

The Community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CCAMHS) is hosting an event at Lower Hyde Park in Shanklin tonight (Saturday).

CCAMHS aims to help children and their families with their emotional health and wellbeing and improve mental health.

The event will include live performances, a quiz, a raffle and a late night disco.

Event organiser Daniel Nugent, who works as an administrative support officer at the Pyle Street Clinic in Newport, said:

“This is our second annual fundraising event and we’re grateful to Parkdean Resorts for letting us use the venue at Lower Hyde Holiday Park. “All the money made from ticket sales, raffle tickets and horse racing will go into the charitable fund for CCAMHS to help support families and young people and also for equipment and facilities for the Pyle Street Clinic. “This could include books, artwork for the walls and lights for the sensory room. It’ll be a great night and everyone is welcome.”

Doors open at 7pm.







