The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Employee Award has been presented.

After votes from Islanders – including Isle of Wight Radio listeners – Costas Panayotidis picked up the top award.

Costas – a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist – told us why he thinks it’s so important to provide a top level of service to patients:

“I treat my patients like they are my family. This award gives me the energy to continue to move forward. “I am so delighted to have picked up the award. It really means a lot to me. I have to thank all the amazing patients on the Isle of Wight who have voted for me. It is very important to keep patients fully informed about what is going on with their treatment. It has to be perfect.”

isle of Wight NHS Trust Chief Executive, Karen Baker, said:

“At the Trust, we believe that it is important to recognise the efforts of staff. Our staff are our most important asset. “It is difficult to single out individuals when so many people in the Trust work incredibly hard and are dedicated to making sure our patients get excellent care.”

Congratulations also went to Claire Bennett (Paramedic), Gwen Goddard (Mental Health Out of Hours Support Worker), Helen Whittaker (Midwife), Lynsey Burden (Learning Disability Liaison Nurse).

Community Matron, Becky Green, also received a Highly Commended award at a ceremony at St Mary’s Hospital.

She said:

“I feel really proud. We go out there and do our very best and it’s lovely to be recognised. “I’m really lucky. My job is very much focused around the patients and teach them how to manage their conditions better. I have a chance to sit down and chat with my patients and that is really rewarding.”

Main image: Costas Panayotidis, Karen Baker and Becky Green.







