Newport Charity Sleep Out For Homeless Islanders

A charity sleep-out is planned for tonight (Saturday) in Newport and the event has already smashed its fundraising target.
Dan Chessell and Sue Holt will be raising money for people sleeping rough on the Isle of Wight, and will split the proceeds between The Pop Up Soup Kitchen and the Salvation Army.
The fundraising bid has been inspired by Dan’s experience with a rough sleeper who he says was forced to move on when he was attacked in the town.
Find out more at Dan and Sue’s Go Fund Me Page here.