WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Times
Government lawyers believe the UK can leave the European Union without paying a multi-billion pound divorce settlement.
:: Daily Express
A House of Lords inquiry has concluded Britain could walk away from the EU without having to pay a penny.
:: Financial Times
Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to reveal a sharp rise in this year’s economic forecasts in Wednesday’s Budget.
:: The Daily Telegraph
Companies that use confusing and misleading small print will face a government crackdown as part of new measures in the Budget.
:: The Guardian
Some couriers face being charged £150 per day if they cannot find cover when they become ill.
:: i
UKIP donor Arron Banks has claimed party leader Paul Nuttall is weak.
:: Daily Mail
A judge has granted parents a month to prove their seriously ill baby can be kept alive against doctors’ wishes.
:: Daily Star
Sir Rod Stewart has apologised for acting out a mock execution in the Abu Dhabi desert.
:: Daily Mirror
Friends of entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth say the NHS saved his life after he was in intensive care.
:: The Sun
Burglars raided John Terry’s mansion while the Chelsea football star was on a family skiing holiday.
