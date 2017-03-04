WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Times

Government lawyers believe the UK can leave the European Union without paying a multi-billion pound divorce settlement.

:: Daily Express

A House of Lords inquiry has concluded Britain could walk away from the EU without having to pay a penny.

:: Financial Times

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to reveal a sharp rise in this year’s economic forecasts in Wednesday’s Budget.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Companies that use confusing and misleading small print will face a government crackdown as part of new measures in the Budget.

:: The Guardian

Some couriers face being charged £150 per day if they cannot find cover when they become ill.

:: i

UKIP donor Arron Banks has claimed party leader Paul Nuttall is weak.

:: Daily Mail

A judge has granted parents a month to prove their seriously ill baby can be kept alive against doctors’ wishes.

:: Daily Star

Sir Rod Stewart has apologised for acting out a mock execution in the Abu Dhabi desert.

:: Daily Mirror

Friends of entertainer Sir Bruce Forsyth say the NHS saved his life after he was in intensive care.

:: The Sun

Burglars raided John Terry’s mansion while the Chelsea football star was on a family skiing holiday.

