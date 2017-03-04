Arnold Schwarzenegger has quit The New Celebrity Apprentice with a parting shot at the show’s former presenter Donald Trump.

The Hollywood star revealed he was leaving the US programme after just one series following dire ratings and a number of high-profile spats with the president, who remains an executive producer.

Schwarzenegger blamed the show’s baggage for his decision to leave and accused Mr Trump of driving away viewers with his continued involvement, which left a bad taste.

In an interview with Empire he said people don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show.

He added: It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.

In January, Trump taunted the former California governor over the show’s latest series in a tweet.

He referred to himself as a ratings machine and said Schwarzenegger had been swamped by comparison.

The tycoon later said the show had been a total disaster since Schwarzenegger took over, with the actor responding by suggesting they should switch jobs.

In a statement on Friday, Schwarzenegger said: I loved every second of working with NBC and (executive producer) Mark Burnett.

Everyone, from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department, was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.

