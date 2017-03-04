Sir Bruce Forsyth has returned home from hospital after his life was reportedly saved by NHS doctors.

He spent five nights in intensive care at St Peter’s Hospital in Surrey, his manager Ian Wilson said.

Sir Bruce Forsyth is scheduled to return home from hospital and would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, Mr Wilson told the Press Association.

He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter’s Hospital for their kindness and care.

According to reports, he developed a severe chest infection, and a source told the Daily Mirror his life had been saved by NHS staff.

Sir Bruce underwent surgery in 2015 after he suffered two aneurysms, which were discovered when tests were carried out following a fall at his home in Surrey.

He left Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, but Mr Wilson denied reports in October that he had retired from the entertainment industry.

His manager said at the time: As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.

His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business.

(c) Sky News 2017: Sir Bruce Forsyth home from hospital after ‘life saved by doctors’







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments