Arts For Older Islanders: Charity Receives Almost £86,000 In Funding

A huge cash grant will fund opportunities for older Isle of Wight residents to get involved in the arts, from sculpture to dancing and from music to painting, in a new project called Time and Tide.

It is exciting news for Newport-based Independent Arts, which is celebrating 30 years this year. But what is the project all about?

“It’s the first time I’ve wanted to paint since my husband passed away two years ago” – Islander involved in a previous Independent Arts project

In other words, inclusion and confidence.

Independent Arts has been awarded just under £86,000 for a project that will tie together organisations from across the Isle of Wight, creative artists (maybe that’s you?) and older residents. The money comes from the Arts Council and Baring Foundation’s National Lottery.

New opportunities

The plan is to provide:

“…new opportunities for older people to attend creative workshops, curate pop-up exhibitions and take part in cultural site visits, enabling them to experience and participate in high-quality arts and heritage activities.”

Yaverland’s Dinosaur Isle, Cowes’ Classic Boat Museum, Freshwater’s Dimbola, Newport Roman Villa, local libraries and museums and Isle of Wight arts festivals are among those earmarked to get involved in the project.

It is in a planning phase until its official launch in October.

Kate Ball, Chief Executive of Independent Arts, said:

“The Celebrating Age grant will enable Independent Arts to create a dynamic Island-wide programme of participation in beautiful high-quality arts initiatives. “All our projects are aimed at inclusion, and we hope that in our thirtieth anniversary year, with this timely support from the Arts Council our project, Time & Tide will continue to build on our core aims of engaging the most isolated and disadvantaged members of our community with the extraordinarily rich arts and cultural heritage that is such a unique part of our Island history.”

Making a “huge difference”

Independent Arts is joining forces with the older persons’ charity Age UK to roll it out on the Isle of Wight.

Phil Gibby, Area Director, South West, Arts Council England, said:

“We believe that arts and cultural activities can make a huge difference in everyone’s lives – and even more so when those people are at greater risk of isolation. Celebrating Age recognises the positive role of arts and culture in overcoming social isolation for older people; supporting them to be more engaged in their local communities, to meet people and to have fun.”

For more information about Independent Arts and Time and Tide, contact Independent Arts on 01983 822437 or [email protected] .







