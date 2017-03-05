Madonna has shared a video of her adopted twin daughters playing a keyboard together.

The singer tweeted a recording of Stella and Esther with the caption Saturday Jam!, showing the sisters wearing matching tops and playing the instrument.

She also shared a photo on her Instagram account showing her lying on some grass next to a road with the girls sitting next to hear and resting their hands on her.

The Vogue singer adopted the four-year-old twins from Malawi in February.

She already has biological children Lourdes and Rocco, as well as adopted children Mercy James and David Banda who are also from the African nation.

The 58-year-old has previously shared footage of Stella and Esther singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

When she revealed she had adopted the twins, she wrote on Instagram: I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.

I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments