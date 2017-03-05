An off-duty firefighter has been praised for his quick thinking after an Isle of Wight ferry passenger suffered a suspected heart attack.

Stuart McDonald, from Sandown but works as a firefighter in London, stepped in to help a man who had collapsed and was complaining of chest pains.

Stuart managed to reassure him and keep him calm on board the Wightlink catamaran arriving at Ryde. He stayed by his side until paramedics arrived at Ryde Pier Head.

Stuart said:

“It was a freezing February night so we took the gentleman to the café where it was warmer and then stayed with him until the ambulance arrived. There were hardly any people about and if he hadn’t been seen it could have been a lot worse. “Luckily, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Paying tribute, Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield, said:

“We are very grateful to our regular customer Stuart McDonald. His prompt action to help a fellow passenger in need was much appreciated by our crew. “I was delighted to meet him to hear more about what happened on the night and gave him a travel voucher to say thanks from all of us.”

The Isle of Wight NHS said the customer was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, but later discharged.







