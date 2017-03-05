One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested by police in Los Angeles following an "altercation" with paparazzi.

It follows an incident at Los Angeles Airport when the singer, 25, arrived back from a holiday to Las Vegas with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The couple are thought to have been involved in an argument after they were filmed returning home.

Tomlinson’s lawyer Martin Singer said: The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning.

This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.

Tomlinson, who was later released, is currently working on solo material while One Direction is on a break.

