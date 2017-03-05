Tony Bellew has revealed he suffered a broken hand in his stoppage victory over David Haye at The O2 on Saturday night.

Bellew claimed an 11th round win over an injury-stricken Haye, who was also hampered by a suspected Achilles injury from the sixth round onwards, with the former WBA world heavyweight champion’s trainer Shane McGuigan throwing in the towel.

:: Bellew earns big upset victory over Haye

‘Bomber’, the WBC world cruiserweight champion and fighting at heavyweight for the first time, said he injured his right hand during the early rounds.

It’s damaged and it’s swollen. I did it in the second round, I hit him with a hard right hand to the body and two straight into the solar plexus. I could see him physically deteriorating round by round, Bellew told Sky Sports News HQ.

I just knew it was going to come and forget the injuries. I came into this fight with a dodgy right knee, I done this in the second round (broken hand) and I can’t explain the pain I have been through in this camp.

I have done about 20 rounds with (Dereck) Chisora and he is not in there playing tick, he is in there trying to take my head off. He said on the final day of camp, ‘I can’t believe how physically strong you are’.

In the aftermath of his victory, Bellew challenged reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder with promoter Eddie Hearn revealing he had already received a phone call from the American about a proposed bout.

Hearn also confirmed WBO champion Joseph Parker had also made contact following Bellew’s success and the 34-year-old believes he has nothing to fear following victory over Haye.

Parker is a fight I can win. And so is the Wilder fight. In all honesty, these heavyweights are slower than me and I am a guy who is not known for his speed, Bellew said.

I say this and I keep harping on about this, when they watch me on tape, when they look at me fighting, I look so easy to hit, I look slow, I look ponderous, but when they get in the ring with me it’s a whole different ball game.

Bellew, however, had some harsh words for Dillian Whyte after the heavyweight contender called him out in the wake of his victorious night in London.

Dillian Whyte was the guy saying I was going to get blasted. He was saying I was going to get smoked, he said.

So Dillian pipe down, you are domestic level. That’s the only thing I have got to say to Dillian Whyte.

(c) Sky News 2017: Tony Bellew reveals he broke his hand in boxing win over David Haye







