Adele has confirmed she is now married to long-term partner Simon Konecki, ending weeks of speculation.

The Hello and Rumour Has It singer made the announcement during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, where she spoke about her relationship with him.

Talking on stage about her hit song Someone Like You, she told fans: I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record.

Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.

She added: I’ve found my next person but you know that feeling when everything about you feels alive for the first time.

Until now the couple, who have been together since 2011, have refused to confirm whether they had tied the knot.

Adele, 28, sparked questions about whether she had got married when she thanked her husband at last month’s Grammys, where she picked up four awards.

After winning album of the year for 25, she said: Grammys, I appreciate it, the academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son you’re the only reason I do it.

Adele is believed to have got hitched in secret to Konecki, who is the father of their four-year-old son Angelo, over the Christmas period, according to reports.

In December, she was photographed wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger in Los Angeles.

And Konecki, 42, was reported to have worn a wedding ring at the Brit awards in February.

(c) Sky News 2017: Adele confirms marriage to long-term partner Simon Konecki







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments