Youngsters on the Isle of Wight who are interested in apprenticeships are being encouraged to find out more as part of National Apprenticeship Week which starts today (Monday).

Island Futures will be showcasing the opportunities and benefits to the Island’s economy of this route to effective employment at two events this month; one for people interested in doing an apprenticeship (9 March) and one for apprentice employers (14 March).

On Thursday (9), young people and parents/guardians are invited to Newport Library to find out all about apprenticeships and apply for upcoming opportunities. Universities, local employers with apprenticeship opportunities, and local training providers will be on hand to talk to attendees about their futures, their choices, and explain how an Apprenticeship could set them on course for their dream career.

The event will take place over two sessions – 1pm to 3pm is for people looking to apply for opportunities, and between 3pm and 7pm for school leavers to discuss their future plans and opportunities.

Executive Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Chris Whitehouse, said:

“Apprenticeships are great for Island businesses and a fantastic route through education to employment for young people. “The benefits of apprenticeships for learners and businesses are vast and Island businesses know this; 1,400 new apprentices were recruited on the Isle of Wight during 2016. Apprentices provide consistency and continuity to the workplace, as well as opportunities for employers to shape the type of employee that their business needs, right from the start. Making use of Apprenticeships within the workforce provides a very tangible benefit to employers.”

On 14 March, Island apprentice employers, existing and those with an interest in offering apprenticeships, are invited to attend a workshop hosted jointly by the council, Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (SLEP) and the Skills Funding Agency. The Isle of Wight NHS Trust will also be on hand to share their successful experience in employing apprentices.

Tickets for the event are available at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeship-reforms-event-tickets-30221802224

Joe Fallone joined the Isle of Wight Council as an apprentice in May 2015. Having completed his required written work within nine months, Joe now has a junior role within the council’s ICT desktop support team.

Joe said:

“Choosing an apprenticeship was the best decision I could have made. The experience and life skills has helped me develop in so many ways and also helped to improve my confidence. I feel like I have been fast-tracked on to a career path with endless scope and possibilities; I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone.”







