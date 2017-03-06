Expect Delays As Newport Road Is Set To Close For Four Weeks

If you plan to travel between Northwood and Cowes in the next month, then you may be faced with some delays.

Newport Road, (the junction with Three Gates Road to the junction with Nodes Road,) will be closed for four weeks, according to Island Roads.

Southern Water said it is carrying out essential works to replace a water main that transfers supplies between Broadfield reservoir and Alvington.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said:

“All our new pipes undergo stringent testing and commissioning before being put into permanent use. While most pass these tests first time, there are occasions when we need to return to make further checks and adjustments. We’ll also be carrying out further reinstatement work to the road surface. “Access will be available from either end of the road closure, although there may be some occasions when this isn’t possible – we’ll be keeping customers updated in these instances.”

Project Manager Peter Simmons said:

“We know this will cause some more disruption – we’re sorry about this and will be doing all we can to keep impact to a minimum, and to re-open the road as soon as possible.”







