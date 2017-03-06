The Isle of Wight rugby team is celebrating after beating Island rivals, The Hurricanes, for the first time in more than 10 years.

The sides locked horns in the Hampshire League 1 on Saturday (4) at Wootton Recreational Ground.

In a tense match, the home side ran out 29-24 winners – the first time they had beaten Sandown and Shanklin since 2004.

Meanwhile, on the adjacent pitch, a combined Ventnor/Sandown seconds team edged out the Isle of Wight second team 5-0.

Also in Hampshire 1, Ventnor lost 32-14 at Farnborough.







