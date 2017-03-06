Isle Of Wight Teacher Says It’s “Amazing” To Win Blue Peter Book Award

“I’m really pleased and excited to win the award.” – That is what one Isle of Wight teacher had to say after winning the coveted Blue Peter Book Award 2017.

Author Kieran Larwood is the creative genius behind Podkin One-Ear. The book is illustrated by David Wyatt and published by Faber and Faber.

Kieran, who teaches reception class at Wroxall Primary School, was seen on an episode of Blue Peter on Thursday (2 March), winning the award.

More than 400 children from 12 schools were among the judges.

He said:

“It’s amazing really, especially as it is voted for by children, which is the target audience for the book so it’s justified everything I’m doing really. I wrote the book for the children so I’m really pleased. “I was on the shortlist with two other books. The judges picked the shortlist from all the books that came out last year. They then went out to 400 children around the UK and they all had to read the books and vote on their favourite. “I love reading fantasy books. I started off reading The Hobbit when I was very small. I wanted to create a children’s book that had all that magic and fantasy and a whole new world for the children to explore in. I’ve just finished writing the next book which comes out in October. “I want to give a big thanks to my illustrator, David Wyatt, who did some amazing pictures, which has helped to make the book a really nice package.”

