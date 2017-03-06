A man has been arrested following a burglary at an Isle of Wight business.
Hampshire Constabulary was called to Daish Way in Newport at around 1.35pm yesterday (5 March).
A business was targeted and a cash box was stolen from one premises and nothing stolen from the other – according to police.
Officers have been carrying out enquiries at businesses around Dodnor Industrial Estate today (Monday).
A Police spokesperson said:
“A 37-year-old man from East Cowes and has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling and attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.
He has been released on police bail until May 2.”