WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Daily Telegraph

More than 600 NHS quango chiefs are on six-figure salaries, despite many making repeated demands on the Government to increase NHS funding.

:: Daily Express

Research shows that women who eat healthily are 40% less likely to develop a fatal type of breast cancer.

:: Daily Star

One Direction fans are targeting the girls who accused singer Louis Tomlinson of attacking them at an airport, posting death threats and warning: Watch your backs.

:: Metro

The number of suicides among university students has hit a record high, with a vice-chancellor warning that undergraduates arrive ill-prepared for exam stress.

:: i

Another 35,000 NHS beds are needed every day, the BMA has warned Chancellor Philip Hammond ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

:: The Times

The Chancellor is expected to pour more money into social care and offer short-term relief for those worst affected by business rate changes.

:: Daily Mirror

Teenagers trapped in webcam sex stings are being blackmailed by foreign sextortion gangs.

:: The Guardian

Sexual harassment, misconduct and gender violence by university staff are at epidemic levels in the UK.

:: Financial Times

Plans to create the UK’s largest asset manager with the scale to compete on the global stage are set to be unveiled as early as Monday.

