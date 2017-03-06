WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Daily Telegraph
More than 600 NHS quango chiefs are on six-figure salaries, despite many making repeated demands on the Government to increase NHS funding.
:: Daily Express
Research shows that women who eat healthily are 40% less likely to develop a fatal type of breast cancer.
:: Daily Star
One Direction fans are targeting the girls who accused singer Louis Tomlinson of attacking them at an airport, posting death threats and warning: Watch your backs.
:: Metro
The number of suicides among university students has hit a record high, with a vice-chancellor warning that undergraduates arrive ill-prepared for exam stress.
:: i
Another 35,000 NHS beds are needed every day, the BMA has warned Chancellor Philip Hammond ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.
:: The Times
The Chancellor is expected to pour more money into social care and offer short-term relief for those worst affected by business rate changes.
:: Daily Mirror
Teenagers trapped in webcam sex stings are being blackmailed by foreign sextortion gangs.
:: The Guardian
Sexual harassment, misconduct and gender violence by university staff are at epidemic levels in the UK.
:: Financial Times
Plans to create the UK’s largest asset manager with the scale to compete on the global stage are set to be unveiled as early as Monday.
