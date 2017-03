There was a special visitor to Wootton Creek on Saturday (4).

This seal was spotted taking a break in the sunshine in Wootton, near to The Sloop Inn pub.

Onlookers said the seal seemed content and didn’t appear to be in any obvious discomfort.

Seals have previously been spotted making a splash in Bembridge and Cowes in recent months.

Thanks to Becky Shaw and Marie Hunter for the photographs.







