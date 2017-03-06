Search For Relatvies To Remember Ventnor Men Who Died In World War One

Are you related to one of the ten Ventnor men of the Isle of Wight Rifles who died in April 1917, during the First World War?

The Ventnor Royal British Legion’s World War One Committee is planning a memorial event on 23 April, at St Catherine’s Church.

It will commemorate those from the town who were heavily involved in the battle of Gaza, as well as three Ventnor-born men who died in the battle of Arras, France.

Organisers want to incorporate memorabilia and photos and they are trying to contact the relatives of the men:

ALBERT NICOLAS COXHEAD, 21, Clarence Rd, Ventnor (Rifleman 2612, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) ALBERT A H DENNIS, 22, Pound Lane, Ventnor

(Rifleman 8/1085, 1/8 th Bn.Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) EDGAR WESTMORE, 23, West View, Upper Ventnor

(Rifleman 330139 1/8 th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) EDWARD L YOUNG, 24, Newport Rd, Ventnor (Rifleman 8/1537, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) WILLIAM HICKENS, 28, Richmond Terrace, Ventnor

(Rifleman 8/2441, 1/8 th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) EDGAR S WARREN, 33, North St, Ventnor

(Rifleman 8/1501, 1/8 th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) E G PRIMMER, 36, Victoria St, Ventnor

(Rifleman 8/1268, 1/8 th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles)) ARTHUR WILLIAM DYER, 19, Albert St, Ventnor

(Pte 12867, 6th Bn, Dorsetshire Regiment) JAMES H BRADING, 24, Grove Road, Ventnor

(Pte 552246, 10thBn Canadian Infantry) GEORGE MANNING, 27, South Street, Ventnor

(Pte 192865, 15 Bn Canadian Infantry) Contact Frank Hunt (853275) or Derek Deacon (856376) if you can help.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments