Search For Relatvies To Remember Ventnor Men Who Died In World War One

Are you related to one of the ten Ventnor men of the Isle of Wight Rifles who died in April 1917, during the First World War?
The Ventnor Royal British Legion’s World War One Committee is planning a memorial event on 23 April, at St Catherine’s Church.
It will commemorate those from the town who were heavily involved in the battle of Gaza, as well as three Ventnor-born men who died in the battle of Arras, France.
Organisers want to incorporate memorabilia and photos and they are trying to contact the relatives of the men:
|ALBERT NICOLAS COXHEAD, 21, Clarence Rd, Ventnor
(Rifleman 2612, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|ALBERT A H DENNIS, 22, Pound Lane, Ventnor
(Rifleman 8/1085, 1/8th Bn.Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|EDGAR WESTMORE, 23, West View, Upper Ventnor
(Rifleman 330139 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|EDWARD L YOUNG, 24, Newport Rd, Ventnor
(Rifleman 8/1537, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|WILLIAM HICKENS, 28, Richmond Terrace, Ventnor
(Rifleman 8/2441, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|EDGAR S WARREN, 33, North St, Ventnor
(Rifleman 8/1501, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
|E G PRIMMER, 36, Victoria St, Ventnor
(Rifleman 8/1268, 1/8th Bn. Hampshire Regiment (Isle of Wight Rifles))
ARTHUR WILLIAM DYER, 19, Albert St, Ventnor
Contact Frank Hunt (853275) or Derek Deacon (856376) if you can help.