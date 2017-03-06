The company behind Peugeot has confirmed a €2.2bn (£1.9bn) agreement to buy the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors Europe.

The sum also includes the purchase of GM Europe’s financial operations, in a separate deal with French bank BNP Paribas, PSA said.

The company’s statement said it intended to manage the enlarged group – the second largest in Europe with a 17% market share – by capitalising on their respective brand identities.

However, it gave no firm news on whether it would result in any job losses.

Vauxhall employs 4,500 staff between its two major sites – at Ellesmere Port, which makes the Astra, and Luton where the Vivaro van is produced.

PSA did say that it expected annual cost savings of around £1.5bn to be achieved across the enlarged business by 2026 – with the bulk of them likely by 2020.

Carlos Tavares, chairman of PSA’s managing board, said: We are proud to join forces with Opel/Vauxhall and are deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround.

We respect all that Opel/Vauxhall’s talented people have achieved as well as the company’s fine brands and strong heritage.

We are confident that the Opel/Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support, while respecting the commitments made by GM to the Opel/Vauxhall employees.

His counterpart at GM, Mary Barra, added: We believe this new chapter puts Opel and Vauxhall in an even stronger position for the long term and we look forward to our participation in the future success and strong value-creation potential of PSA through our economic interest and continued collaboration on current and exciting new projects.

The general secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey, said: While initial discussions with the PSA Group have been relatively positive, our priority now is to ensure a long-term future for our plants and the tens of thousands of workers depending on them.

Luton South MP, Gavin Shuker, said: Our UK plants are among the most efficient of any in the new company. They deserve a bright future.

Now Government needs to play its part, delivering a Brexit deal that keeps Vauxhall building in the UK..

Both UK plants have contracts to continue production for years to come.

Under the current agreements, the Astra would be built until at least 2021 while the Vivaro’s production run is scheduled to go on until 2025.

More details on PSA’s plans are expected to be revealed when a news conference is held in Paris later on Monday morning.

(c) Sky News 2017: Vauxhall and Opel sold to Peugeot's owner PSA in £1.9bn deal







