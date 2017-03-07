A new campaign is urging boys to open up about their emotions, following research which suggests they are six times less likely than girls to seek support for suicidal feelings.

ChildLine says it delivered 1,934 counselling sessions for boys, compared with 11,463 for girls – however, national figures show the number of suicides among young men is considerably higher.

Official figures from across the UK in 2015 show there were 168 deaths attributable to suicide among boys aged 10 to 19, and 63 deaths among girls in the same age range.

It is hoped the Tough to Talk campaign will help boys struggling with suicidal feelings to realise they can seek support from ChildLine if they are unable to talk to friends or family.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: For boys in particular, it can be harder to ask for help due to a reluctance to talk about their feelings, but this could be stopping boys from accessing support when they most need it.

We hope that by putting the spotlight on male suicide, we can help boys see that they are not alone.

Boys who did get in touch with the NSPCC-run ChildLine during 2015/16 discussed a wide range of issues with counsellors beyond feeling suicidal – including abuse, relationship concerns, bullying, sexuality, gender identity, and mental health issues.

Footballer Wayne Rooney is among those supporting the new campaign.

The Manchester United captain, who is an NSPCC ambassador, said: Growing up in the world of football, I know there can be a stigma attached to young men showing emotion and talking about their feelings.

It can be seen as a weakness but the opposite is true and it takes great strength to open up and reach out for help.

They don’t need to suffer in silence. I would encourage any young person struggling with suicidal thoughts to talk to someone they trust or contact ChildLine.

:: Young people aged 18 and under can call Childline on 0800 1111, or visit www.childline.org.uk

:: Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can also call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.

